Glean unique UX insights from centuries of card game design at GDC

January 9, 2020 | By Staff
Game designers can learn a lot about their work by studying the games of the past, which is why GDC organizers are excited to confirm a unique and insightful talk on the topic for GDC 2020 in March.

As part of the popular UX Summit, Untame game designer Julia Keren-Detar will be sharing a smorgasbord of user experience design insights in a talk on "History Shaping Design: Learning UX Through the History of Card Games."

The history of playing cards provides a treasure trove of knowledge: from function over aesthetics, consistency, recognition, cognitive load, and much more. Join designer and hobby historian Keren-Detar as she presents UX tips and best practices devised and perfected for centuries of card games, but still stand the test of time, and can be applied in your own game!

Next year GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

