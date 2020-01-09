A former Microsoft exec is PlayStation's new head of global business operations

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has appointed former Microsoft and Dell exec Veronica Rodgers as its new senior vice president of global business operations.

In her new role, Rodgers will report directly to SIE president and CEO Jim Ryan, and has been tasked with leading the company’s go-to-market organization globally.

She will also be responsible for “global alignment in sales operations, both physical and digital, as well as lead PlayStation subscription services,” and will have a crucial role in scaling the wider PlayStation business.

The move comes as Sony attempts to “evolve the culture” of SIE from its previously regionalized structure into a single global system.

"The PlayStation brand is one of the most beloved in the world and I am excited to join a company that has such a passionate community, legendary history, and an amazing leadership team," said Rodgers in a press release.

"My experience leading global sales organizations will help excel the PlayStation business and deliver the best gaming experiences to fans across the world."