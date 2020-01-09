Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

January 9, 2020
SIE boss: The 'biggest, more unique' PS5 features have yet to be revealed

January 9, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
We already know a fair bit about the next-generation PlayStation 5, but Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Jim Ryan has explained its "biggest" and "more unique" features are still being kept under wraps. 

Speaking to Business Insider Japan (via Gematsu) during a recent interview, the SIE president and CEO explained the PlayStation 5 will feature a number of unique elements -- beyond the hardware specs we’re already aware of -- that’ll separate it from previous generations. 

"Each time a new console is released, the processor and graphics improve. Those are enticing of course, but we need to have special appeals as well," he commented. "There are still more unique elements for PlayStation 5 to come that separate it from previous consoles. The 'bigger differences' have yet to be announced."

Although Sony is evidently sleeping some cards close to its chest where its next-gen plans are concerned, the company has already revealed the PS5 will pack a high-speed SSD designed to dramatically reduce load times, 8K graphics support, backwards compatibility, an eight-core CPU, a custom-built Radeo Navi GPU that’ll support ray tracing, and a gamepad with haptic triggers. 

More recently, the company also gave us a look at the PS5 logo during CES 2020, and while the predictable branding left some fans unimpressed, Ryan explained it was necessary to keep the design consistent. 

"It is important to give off a sense of consistency for products within the PlayStation brand," he said, responding to that feedback. “It is a must for anyone who sees [the logo] to immediately and positively think, 'That’s PlayStation.'"

