Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 9, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 9, 2020
arrowPress Releases
January 9, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

In a series first, Pokemon Sword and Shield will offer an expansion pass

In a series first, Pokemon Sword and Shield will offer an expansion pass
January 9, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
January 9, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Pokemon Sword and Shield, the latest duo of mainline Pokemon games to land on a Nintendo system, are introducing new post-launch content through the sale of an expansion pass, a first for the long running series.

Developer Game Freak left many of Pokemon’s tried and true conventions in the dust with Sword and Shield and, in a way, offering new content through an expansion pass is another step in that direction.

Mainline Pokemon games are released as a duo, and often followed shortly after by the release of an entirely third game with additional features and post-game content.

With this latest generation, Game Freak instead looks to be offering two sizable expansions, one due out in June and another this coming fall, to bring new content and creatures to both Switch games. The expansion pass itself runs at $29.99, and grants access to both new Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra worlds as they release.

The move itself follows in the footsteps of other flagship Nintendo franchises as well, with recent iterations of games like The Legend of Zelda and Super Smash Bros opting to offer new content through expansion passes as well.

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[01.08.20]
Gameplay Programmer
Health Scholars
Health Scholars — Westminster, Colorado, United States
[01.08.20]
Technical Artist
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[01.07.20]
VFX Artist
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[01.07.20]
Animator


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image