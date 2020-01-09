In a series first, Pokemon Sword and Shield will offer an expansion pass

Pokemon Sword and Shield, the latest duo of mainline Pokemon games to land on a Nintendo system, are introducing new post-launch content through the sale of an expansion pass, a first for the long running series.

Developer Game Freak left many of Pokemon’s tried and true conventions in the dust with Sword and Shield and, in a way, offering new content through an expansion pass is another step in that direction.

Mainline Pokemon games are released as a duo, and often followed shortly after by the release of an entirely third game with additional features and post-game content.

With this latest generation, Game Freak instead looks to be offering two sizable expansions, one due out in June and another this coming fall, to bring new content and creatures to both Switch games. The expansion pass itself runs at $29.99, and grants access to both new Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra worlds as they release.

The move itself follows in the footsteps of other flagship Nintendo franchises as well, with recent iterations of games like The Legend of Zelda and Super Smash Bros opting to offer new content through expansion passes as well.