Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 9, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 9, 2020
arrowPress Releases
January 9, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Hamburg creates $2.2 million fund to support local game developers

Hamburg creates $2.2 million fund to support local game developers

January 9, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
January 9, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

The German city of Hamburg has established a new €2 million ($2.2 million) funding initiative to help support its local games industry. 

The cash will initially be made available from 2020 to 2023, with the city planning on dishing out €520,000 ($580,000) per year over that four year period. 

That annual funding pool will take the form of non-repayable grants of up to €80,000 ($89,000) that can be used to finance prototype projects. A total of €400,000 ($440,000) per year will be made available to fund those prototypes. 

The other €120,000 ($130,000) will be used to establish and run an incubator program designed to prepare developers for the challenges of the games industry. The incubator will support up to five teams over three month period with mentoring, workshops, work stations, and financial assistance. 

Local industry group gamecity:Hamburg will be responsible for handling the new funding program, and says the initiative will help support game developers on several levels. 

"With the introduction of the new prototype funding in combination with an incubator, we can support game developers on several levels and for this, we will activate the strong network of successful game studios in Hamburg," said Dennis Schoubye, project lead at gamecity:Hamburg.

"The incubator is just one format in our overall strategy to promote the knowledge exchange between companies and young talents in Hamburg. With the incubator, we aim to provide active and tailor-made support to young teams of developers in the development of concepts with high market potential."

You can find out more about the initiative on the gamecity:Hamburg website.

Related Jobs

Poptropica
Poptropica — Boston, Massachusetts, United States
[01.09.20]
Game Monetization Manager
Gear Inc.
Gear Inc. — Hanoi, Vietnam
[01.09.20]
[Vietnam] Game Designer
GreenPark Sports
GreenPark Sports — Los Angeles , California, United States
[01.08.20]
Senior Game Designer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[01.08.20]
Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image