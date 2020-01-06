Come to GDC for the inside track on how Riot re-imagines League of Legends music

A lot of creativity and work goes into re-imagining musical themes in games, and if you come out to the Game Developers Conference in March you'll have a rare opportunity to learn how Riot does it with all those killer League of Legends champion themes!

In "'League of Legends' Champion Jhin: From Champion Theme to Skin Music" composer Edouard Brenneisen will walk you through how, more than merely remixing or re-arranging the music, Riot extracts the essence of the theme and its emotional resonance and projects it into the alternate fantasies of the League universe.

With strategies on defining the music identity of a champion and preserving it through new iterations, as well as assessing the right flavor and matching musical options for a particular skin line, this session promises to be rich with useful takeaways for audio-minded game makers!

