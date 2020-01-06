Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Come to GDC for the inside track on how Riot re-imagines League of Legends music

January 10, 2020 | By Staff
A lot of creativity and work goes into re-imagining musical themes in games, and if you come out to the Game Developers Conference in March you'll have a rare opportunity to learn how Riot does it with all those killer League of Legends champion themes!

In "'League of Legends' Champion Jhin: From Champion Theme to Skin Music" composer Edouard Brenneisen will walk you through how, more than merely remixing or re-arranging the music, Riot extracts the essence of the theme and its emotional resonance and projects it into the alternate fantasies of the League universe.

With strategies on defining the music identity of a champion and preserving it through new iterations, as well as assessing the right flavor and matching musical options for a particular skin line, this session promises to be rich with useful takeaways for audio-minded game makers! 

Register now for GDC 2020

Next year GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

