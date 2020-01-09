UK retailer GAME likely to close 40 stores amid 'challenging retail market'

UK video game retailer GAME plans to close 40 stores in the UK and has already informed around 27 locations marked for closure.

A press release from the retailer chalks the closures up to a challenging retail market, something it says is exacerbated by unfair rent in many of the locations the closing stores inhabited.

That press release calls the undergoing a "store rationalization program", and looks to suggest those closures might not be set in stone if the company can come to favorable terms with the landlords of many of the locations on the chopping block.

"We are working closely with landlords throughout the UK to ensure that we do not have to vacate the 40 locations which could lead to a number of job losses,” reads a company statement. “However, we are facing a challenging retail market and GAME with its extensive retail footprint, needs to restructure and landlords need to work with us in setting realistic, fair rents."