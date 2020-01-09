Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Analyst: Facebook Gaming saw sizable growth in viewers and stream time during 2019

January 9, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
A new report from StreamElements and Arsenal takes a look at the current state of different streaming websites, and finds that Facebook Gaming has made some notable gains between December 2019 and the same month the year prior.

In both years, StreamElements and Arsenal’s data shows Twitch as the reigning platform (though its market share did slip 4 percent to 61 percent by the end of 2019), followed by YouTube Gaming, Facebook Gaming, then Mixer.

While both Mixer and YouTube Gaming saw hours watched shift by under a percentage point, the report says Facebook Gaming’s share jumped from 3.1 percent to 8.5 percent of overall hours watched during December.

Streamers using the platform rose 6 percent year-over-year, but the hours broadcast per unique streamer rose 63 percent. For a closer look at that, the report’s data has Facebook Gaming at 102,087,962 hours streamed for December 2019, up from 32,924,638 in December 2018.

Video game focused live streaming across all four platforms grew 12 percent by StreamElements and Arsenal’s count, with every platform but Mixer seeing year-over-year gains in hours streamed during December. More on that, as well as a peek at non-game streaming and top Twitch streamers overall, can be found in the full report.

