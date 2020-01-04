Video: How to be a better leader in game dev

In this 2017 GDC session, Schell Games founder Jesse Schell presents simple principles of game studio leadership that can help anyone become a better leader, no matter how big or small the team.

Citing examples from a wide variety of studios, Schell offered advice on everything from what leadership means in a game studio to how to know if you are cut out for leadership, best practices for solving people problems, mission statements that make a difference, how leadership changes when a studio grows, and what to do when everything goes wrong.

His talk was well worth a watch for anyone with questions or concerns about being a good leader in game development, and now you can watch it completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

