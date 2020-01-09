Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 9, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 9, 2020
arrowPress Releases
January 9, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Writers share tips for overcoming common hurdles of mobile game projects

Writers share tips for overcoming common hurdles of mobile game projects

January 9, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
January 9, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Production

“Any plan you have that relies on saying, like, ‘Oh, well the voice actor will sell this,’ or, ‘Oh, there will be a sound in the background,’ that’s already a losing plan from the get go.”

- Eric Stirpe, recently a writer on Frozen Adventures, talks about working through the fact that most players are likely playing your game on silent mode.

The folks over at EGM have published an insightful chat with a number of game writers, exploring the tips and pain points uncovered by each while working on different varieties and genres of mobile games.

As with the above quote from writer Eric Stirpe, those speaking to EGM note that a large part of writing for mobile is coming to terms with some of the limitations an inherently casual platform puts into place. Those can include unique challenges with audio, an expectation that a player’s attention will be often divided, or pacing complications that arise from different playstyles.

The full story over on EGM collects more stories from Stirpe and other game writers, including comments from King narrative director Zack Keller on the Candy Crush studio’s bite sized narrative hooks, along with a discussion with a former Episode writer on both the structural and ethical complications of free to play narratives.

Related Jobs

Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[01.07.20]
Associate Producer
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[01.05.20]
Experienced Game Developer
WildWorks
WildWorks — Salt Lake City, Utah, United States
[12.18.19]
MMO Community Manager
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[12.11.19]
Senior Project Manager


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image