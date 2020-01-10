Comical career sim Job Simulator has crossed 1 million sales

Owlchemly Labs' tongue-in-cheek VR title Job Simulator has sold over 1 million copies worldwide.

The studio announced the news on its blog, and claims the game is only the second 'made for VR' title to reach the milestone -- presumably behind Beat Saber, which topped 1 million sales back in February 2019.

It’s taken Job Simulator around four years to amass those sales, with the title having initially launched on Windows PC back in April 2016 before shuffling over to PS4 in October 2016 and eventually the Oculus Quest in May last year.

Commenting on the news, Owlchemy chief exec Devin Reimer said it proves the "consumer VR market is capable of generating huge hits."

“We first developed Job Simulator as something that could only exist in VR. It was built for hardware that wasn’t yet available to consumers and was a very risky product," said Reimer. "Job Simulator going platinum shows that the consumer VR market is capable of generating huge hits. We’re delighted that Job Simulator has found a diverse audience that enjoys our game."