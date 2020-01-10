Control and Death Stranding lead nominations for 2020 DICE Awards 

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) has announced the nominees for the 23rd Annual D.I.C.E. Awards, and both Control (Remedy) and Death Stranding (Kojima Productions) lead the way with eight nominations apiece.

Both titles have been nominated for the coveted Game of the Year prize, and have also picked ups nominations in the Outstanding Technical Achievement and Outstanding Achievement in Character categories.

Other lauded titles include Disco Elysium (ZA/UM) and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward), which earned six nods each, and Untitled Goose Game (House House) and Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital), which both grabbed four nominations.

Overall, 65 titles have been nominated across 23 categories. The winners will be announced at the D.I.C.E. Awards ceremony on February 13, 2019.

We’ve taken the library of posting a small selection of this year’s nominees below. You can find the complete list over on the AIAS website.

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Concrete Genie

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Death Stranding

Mortal Kombat 11

Resident Evil 2

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Concrete Genie

Control

Death Stranding

Metro Exodus

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Baba is You

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Slay the Spire

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

A Short Hike

Control

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

Game of the Year