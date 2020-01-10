Control and Death Stranding lead nominations for 2020 DICE Awards 

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) has announced the nominees for the 23rd Annual D.I.C.E. Awards, and both Control (Remedy) and Death Stranding (Kojima Productions) lead the way with eight nominations apiece.
Both titles have been nominated for the coveted Game of the Year prize, and have also picked ups nominations in the Outstanding Technical Achievement and Outstanding Achievement in Character categories.
Other lauded titles include Disco Elysium (ZA/UM) and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward), which earned six nods each, and Untitled Goose Game (House House) and Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital), which both grabbed four nominations.
Overall, 65 titles have been nominated across 23 categories. The winners will be announced at the D.I.C.E. Awards ceremony on February 13, 2019.
We’ve taken the library of posting a small selection of this year’s nominees below. You can find the complete list over on the AIAS website.
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Concrete Genie
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Death Stranding
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Resident Evil 2
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Concrete Genie
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Metro Exodus
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Baba is You
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Slay the Spire
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- A Short Hike
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Game of the Year
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game