Analyst: With $894 million in revenue, 2019 marked Pokemon Go 's best year so far

Sensor Tower estimates clock 2019 as Pokemon Go’s best year so far, surpassing even the year of its landmark launch. Last year saw Pokemon Go reap an estimated $894 million in player spending, surpassing the estimated $832 million it generated back in 2016.

Keep in mind that these estimates come from a third party analyst and not developer Niantic itself, but even when taken with a grain of salt the ballpark numbers show 2019 as a strong year for the AR game.

By Sensor Tower’s count, most of last year’s revenue came from the United States (38 percent), followed by Japan (23 percent), and Germany (6 percent). On a platform by platform basis, Google Play players accounted from the lions share of player spending, with $482 million of that $894 million coming from those on Android devices. Sensor Tower offers a closer examination of those estimates over on its site.