Go behind the scenes of Jedi: Fallen Order's design at GDC 2020

January 13, 2020 | By Staff

Go behind the scenes of Jedi: Fallen Order's design at GDC 2020

January 13, 2020 | By Staff
January 13, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, GDC

Great licensed games are tricky business, but the folks at Respawn Entertainment knocked it out of the park last year with their first Star Wars game Jedi: Fallen Order

The story of how they designed and built whole new chapters of the Star Wars universe is remarkable, and at GDC in March you'll have a rare opportunity to hear all about it -- along with all the practical lessons they learned along the way!

In a GDC 2020 Design track talk on "Becoming a Jedi: Gameplay in 'Jedi: Fallen Order'" Respawn's Justin Perez will give you an inside look at specific gameplay design decisions made during the development of Jedi: Fallen Order, including changes and cuts made along the way.

This talk is largely focused on the gameplay mechanics of the game’s main character, and Perez plans to hone in on practical questions like: How do you make a lightsaber feel like a lightsaber? How can you give players control over something as powerful as The Force? How do you even get Lucasfilm to approve your new Jedi ideas?

It promises to be a fascinating talk, with useful takeaways for anyone trying to translate specific ideas, moods, and themes into gameplay mechanics. Don't skip it!

Register now for GDC 2020

Next year GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

