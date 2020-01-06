Get a job: Evening Star is hiring a Technical Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Los Angeles, California

Evening Star is a boutique game studio founded in late 2018. Our mission is designing fresh, fun games which will stand the test of time.

For us, being a “boutique” game studio has a specific meaning. Every member pursues a goal to help create great games. With that driving approach, and a proprietary engine and tool set, Evening Star has developed an innovative workflow which minimizes the barriers between ideas and execution.

We are looking for a Technical Artist to join the team.

Responsibilities:

Help in designing and implementing advanced graphic assets and effects into the game such as shaders, particles, effects, etc.

Help in designing and implementing the art content pipeline for the game

Maintain and improve technologies and art workflows

Collaborate with artists, designers, and programmers daily to identify challenges and provide solutions

Requirements:

Candidates must be available for full-time work in the Downtown Los Angeles area for this position

3+ years of professional game development experience

Understanding of at least one 3D package (Preferably Maya) and extensive knowledge of CG fundamentals: shaders, modelling, texturing, rigging, animation, lighting, rendering and compositing

Intermediate scripting experience with Python and/or Mel/Maya API

Intermediate experience with Shader Languages (HLSL/GLSL etc)

Ability to synthesize ideas about what tools will make things easier for the artists

Understanding of various gaming platform limitations with regard to visual assets

Ability to troubleshoot CG issues

Familiarity with playtesting and creative reviews

Must be comfortable with Github, Perforce, or other comparable version control systems

Bonus Requirements:

Proficiency with C# or C++

3D level design, creation and implementation experience

3D modelling, rigging, and animation experience

