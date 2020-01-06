Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 10, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 10, 2020
arrowPress Releases
January 10, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Evening Star is hiring a Technical Artist

Get a job: Evening Star is hiring a Technical Artist

January 10, 2020 | By Staff
January 10, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Art, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Technical Artist, Evening Star

Location: Los Angeles, California

Evening Star is a boutique game studio founded in late 2018. Our mission is designing fresh, fun games which will stand the test of time.

For us, being a “boutique” game studio has a specific meaning. Every member pursues a goal to help create great games. With that driving approach, and a proprietary engine and tool set, Evening Star has developed an innovative workflow which minimizes the barriers between ideas and execution.

We are looking for a Technical Artist to join the team.

Responsibilities:  

  • Help in designing and implementing advanced graphic assets and effects into the game such as shaders, particles, effects, etc.
  • Help in designing and implementing the art content pipeline for the game
  • Maintain and improve technologies and art workflows
  • Collaborate with artists, designers, and programmers daily to identify challenges and provide solutions

Requirements:  

  • Candidates must be available for full-time work in the Downtown Los Angeles area for this position
  • 3+ years of professional game development experience
  • Understanding of at least one 3D package (Preferably Maya) and extensive knowledge of CG fundamentals: shaders, modelling, texturing, rigging, animation, lighting, rendering and compositing
  • Intermediate scripting experience with Python and/or Mel/Maya API
  • Intermediate experience with Shader Languages (HLSL/GLSL etc)
  • Ability to synthesize ideas about what tools will make things easier for the artists
  • Understanding of various gaming platform limitations with regard to visual assets
  • Ability to troubleshoot CG issues
  • Familiarity with playtesting and creative reviews 
  • Must be comfortable with Github, Perforce, or other comparable version control systems

Bonus Requirements:  

  • Proficiency with C# or C++
  • 3D level design, creation and implementation experience
  • 3D modelling, rigging, and animation experience

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Lawrence Technological University
Lawrence Technological University — Southfield, Michigan, United States
[01.10.20]
Full Time Faculty in Design: Game Art
Evening Star
Evening Star — Los Angeles, California, United States
[01.09.20]
Technical Artist
Evening Star
Evening Star — Los Angeles, California, United States
[01.09.20]
Art Manager
Gear Inc.
Gear Inc. — Hanoi, Vietnam
[01.09.20]
[Vietnam] Game Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image