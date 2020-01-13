Awesome Games Done Quick 2020 raises a record $3.13 million for charity

Charity speedrunning event Awesome Games Done Quick 2020 has raised $3.13 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation, breaking the previous record by over $100,000.

The week-long 24-hour speed running marathon, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, also received more donations than any other Games Done Quick event in history, with over 54,000 pledges coming in from more than 80 different countries.

The 2020 edition was attended by over 2,750 people at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Orlando, while hundreds of thousands of supporters also tuned in to watch the event on Twitch.

As a result of the latest fundraising spree, Games Done Quick has now raised over $25 million for charities around the world, including Doctors Without Borders, AbleGamers, and Organization for Autism Research.

Those of you who missed out on the action can find an archive of AGDQ 2020 over on YouTube. As always, there were some pretty mesmerizing runs, so it’s well worth checking out.