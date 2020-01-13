Nintendo looking at 'interesting' ways it can use AR technology

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has revealed the company is looking at “interesting” ways it can use augmented reality technology.

Speaking to Japanese news outlet Nikkei (via TweakTown), Furukawa said the console maker is “definitely” interested in exploring the world of AR, although it’s unclear if any projects are already in the pipeline.

"Our hardware development teams evaluate all kinds of new technologies available thus far and consult with our software developers. If they determine that a technology can be used with a game, then they will utilize it. We will not be changing this fundamental approach moving forward," said the Nintendo boss.

"As for AR, it is definitely one of the many aspects we are interested in. We are currently researching what interesting ways we can utilize it."

It's a tidbit that suggests we might eventually see the company create an AR experience for the Switch or mobile. It wouldn’t be the first time Nintendo has flirted with the technology, either, with the console maker having previously made a set of AR Cards for the 3DS that could be used to view digital statues, play small games, and take 3D pictures.

Nintendo also owns a 32 percent stake in Pokemon Go co-developer The Pokemon Company, which earned a massive $894 million in revenue in 2019 alone. Although Nintendo doesn't make any cash from the popular AR title, it will be acutely aware of the impact AR experiences can have when done right.