Get live game-pitching advice at GDC Pitch during GDC 2020!

If you're planning on attending the 2020 Game Developers Conference in March, organizers want you to know that the popular GDC Pitch event will once again be a part of the GDC Play game showcase!

If you've never been before, know that GDC Pitch is a special event designed to help select participants practice their pitching skills -- in front of a live audience of GDC attendees!

It's a rare opportunity to hone the skills that help you make a great pitch, which can in turn secure the future of your studio, or ensure your game has the resources to reach the players who will appreciate it most.

Here's how GDC Pitch works: Game developers that register to exhibit their game in GDC Play 2020 by February 12th may be selected to receive pitching advice and coaching, then pitch their game an opinionated panel of investors and publishers in front of an audience!

GDC Pitch will once again be hosted by Jason Della Rocca of investment platform Execution Labs and take place across two days during GDC 2020 at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco.

10 selected teams will each be offered pitch prep and training, then get 5 minutes to pitch, followed by questions, advice, and feedback from the judges. The judges will declare a "Best Pitch" on each day, and award each a complimentary All Access pass to GDC 2021.

Here's the list of industry experts who have signed on to help judge GDC Pitch 2020:

Cassia Curran (Wings Interactive)

Are Mack Growen (London Venture Partners)

Ryann Lai (Makers Fund)

Fernando Rizo (Modern Wolf)

Rebekah Saltsman (Finji)

Giovanna Villani (505 Games)

GDC Play, which is still open to potential exhibitors, is a special area of the San Francisco show that showcases emerging and independent developers with a series of tables and meeting rooms. It will take place from Wednesday, March 18th through Friday, March 20th at GDC 2020.

Once again, as part of the 'Best in Play' awards program all GDC Play exhibitors will be judged on their in-development or complete games by a panel of veteran GDC organizers and Gamasutra editors. The top 8 will be named 'Best in Play' winners, and all 8 winners will receive 2 All Access Passes to Game Developers Conference 2021. Special 'Best in Play' designations will be attached to the honorees' GDC Play tables at GDC 2020, where their games will be playable to all GDC attendees.

For more information on GDC 2020, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



