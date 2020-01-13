Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 13, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 13, 2020
arrowPress Releases
January 13, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Rockstar says defunct Games for Windows Live to blame for GTA IV delisting

Rockstar says defunct Games for Windows Live to blame for GTA IV delisting

January 13, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
January 13, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Grand Theft Auto IV vanished from Steam this month, but the usual delisting suspects don’t seem to be at fault this time around.

Speaking to USGamer, a Rockstar spokesperson explained that the decision to remove the game from sale was the unfortunate result of GTA IV's earlier ties with Games for Windows Live, a platform Microsoft shut down back in 2014.

Because Games for Windows Live support was built into the original PC release of Grand Theft Auto IV, Rockstar no longer has the ability to generate keys for the title now that the service is dead and gone, and can’t continue to sell the game on Steam without a way to do so.

Microsoft pulled the plug on Games for Windows Live part way through 2014, a decision that led to a number of developers needing to quickly find an alternative service for fear of online play hiccups or the sort of issue Rockstar seems to be facing now.

Like many other major studios, Rockstar does have its own, first-party game launcher where many of its games are distributed, but the company hasn’t immediately said if the platform plays a part in Grand Theft Auto IV’s revival plans. Likewise, there’s no timeline for GTA IV to show up back on Steam either, with Rockstar instead telling USGamer that it is “looking at other options for distributing GTA IV for PC” and that it’ll share more information on those plans as soon as possible.

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[01.12.20]
Experienced Game Developer
Moon Studios
Moon Studios — Remote, California, United States
[01.11.20]
Senior Designer
Manticore Games
Manticore Games — San Mateo, California, United States
[01.10.20]
Marketing and Branding Director
Manticore Games
Manticore Games — San Mateo, California, United States
[01.10.20]
Head of Community Management


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image