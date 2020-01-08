Video: Art direction advice for crafting triple-A game UI

In this 2018 GDC talk, DICE LA's Omer Younas explains how to create consistent, engaging UI art for triple-A games using relevant theory and best practice.

It was an eminently useful talk, as understanding how cognitive processes influence visual direction is fundamental to creating engaging and cohesive presentation for your players.

If you didn't have a chance to catch it live, no worries; now you can watch this talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page.