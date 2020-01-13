Riot Games sets up Riot Tabletop to take another stab at board games

Riot Games has been on an announcement spree lately, unveiling a number of projects--both internal and otherwise-- almost all at once to accelerate the League of Legends maker into a bona fide​ multi-title studio.

Those efforts have also bled into the tabletop space. Riot announced today that it is setting up a team called Riot Tabletop to focus on the creation of new tabletop games.

That team’s first project is Tellstones: King’s Gambit, a game that’s notably smaller in size than Riot’s first ever board game from a few years back, Mechs vs. Minions. Riot talks a little more about the player experience each of its tabletop game aims to create over on the announcement post, and notes that Tellstones: King’s Gambit is only the one of several games it’s working on internally at the moment.