January 13, 2020
January 13, 2020
January 13, 2020
Riot Games sets up Riot Tabletop to take another stab at board games

January 13, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Riot Games has been on an announcement spree lately, unveiling a number of projects--both internal and otherwise-- almost all at once to accelerate the League of Legends maker into a bona fide​ multi-title studio.

Those efforts have also bled into the tabletop space. Riot announced today that it is setting up a team called Riot Tabletop to focus on the creation of new tabletop games.

That team’s first project is Tellstones: King’s Gambit, a game that’s notably smaller in size than Riot’s first ever board game from a few years back, Mechs vs. Minions. Riot talks a little more about the player experience each of its tabletop game aims to create over on the announcement post, and notes that Tellstones: King’s Gambit is only the one of several games it’s working on internally at the moment.  

