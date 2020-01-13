Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 13, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 13, 2020
arrowPress Releases
January 13, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

GameStop says its unexpectedly low holiday sales follow an industry-wide trend

GameStop says its unexpectedly low holiday sales follow an industry-wide trend

January 13, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
January 13, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

GameStop reported $1.83 billion in global sales for the nine week period that made up 2019’s holiday shopping season, a 27.5 percent decrease from the same period last year.

As with other year-over-year sales hits the company has reported as of late, GameStop largely attributes the holiday decrease to a pre-next gen lull it says is being felt across the industry, but this particular holiday slide was still below the company’s expectations.

The holiday season was so far below expectations that GameStop has revised its sales outlook for fiscal 2019 as a whole. Previously, it had predicted comparable store sales to see “a decline in the high-teens”; the updated guidance now expects a decline from 19 percent to 21 percent.  

“We expected a challenging sales environment for the holiday season as our customers continue to delay purchases ahead of anticipated console launches in late 2020,” reads a statement from GameStop CEO George Sherman. “However, the accelerated decline in new hardware and software sales coming out of black Friday and throughout the month of December was well below our expectations, reflective of overall industry trend.”

Sherman goes on to note that GameStop saw positive growth surrounding the Nintendo Switch, something he says reinforces the company’s belief that new hardware like the coming Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 wil strengthen sales down the line.

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[01.12.20]
Experienced Game Developer
Moon Studios
Moon Studios — Remote, California, United States
[01.11.20]
Senior Designer
Manticore Games
Manticore Games — San Mateo, California, United States
[01.10.20]
Marketing and Branding Director
Manticore Games
Manticore Games — San Mateo, California, United States
[01.10.20]
Head of Community Management


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image