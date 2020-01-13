Sony's skipping E3 again in 2020

Today a Sony representative told GamesIndustry.biz that the company won't be attending E3 in Los Angeles this summer because "we do not feel the vision of E3 2020 is the right venue for what we are focused on this year."

This will be the second year running that PlayStation won't have an official presence at E3, suggesting Sony still doesn't see E3 as an event worthy of significant investment.

Instead, the company stated it plans to "build upon our global events strategy in 2020 by participating in hundreds of consumer events across the globe" while focusing on the upcoming launch of the PlayStation 5.

When asked last year why Sony initially pulled out of E3, now-former SIE Worldwide Studios chairman Shawn Layden similarly chalked it up to changing needs of retailers, customers, and journalists, explaining that "with the internet and the fact that 24/7 there is game news, [E3] lost its impact."