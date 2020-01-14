ForwardWorks creating new mobile game with Kadokawa and Cave Interactive

Sony’s in-house mobile studio ForwardWorks has announced its partnering with publisher Kadokawa and developer Cave Interactive on a new smartphone project due in 2020.

The studio announced the news in a short press release (via Gematsu), and said the project will be a “completely new game.”

Sony opened ForwardWorks back in March 2016 so it could create mobile titles that leverages its PlayStation franchises and characters.

Since then, the studio has created a number of games including Wild Arms: Million Memories, Arc the Lad R, and No Heroes Allowed! Dash!.

Although details on its latest project are scarce, Cave Interactive is known for its work on bullet hell shooters like DoDonPachi, Ibara, and Ketsui: Kizuna Jigoku Tachi.