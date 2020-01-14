Exclusives helped the Epic Games Store earn $680 million during 2019

The Epic Games Store has generated over $680 million in revenue during its first year, with Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeny telling GameDaily.biz the nascent storefront is beating internal expectations.

The marketplace officially launched with a handful of games back in December 2018, and looked to cement its position as a serious alternative to Steam by offering developers a larger share of revenue than Valve’s popular storefront.

Since then, the Epic Games Store has expanded significantly with new features, dev-friendly policy changes, and high-profile exclusivity agreements with the developers’ behind Control, Shenmue III, and Satisfactory (to name but a few).

Now, just over one year on, Sweeney has revealed 108 million people have visited the marketplace to ‘purchase’ at lease one PC title -- although that figure does include free-to-play releases. He also explained that third-party revenue for 2019 is significantly up on the company's initial forecast, and added that exclusives have been "critical" to the store's success.

"108 million is the total number of Epic Games accounts which have specifically obtained the PC version of at least one product, whether free or paid,” commented Sweeney. "This is out of 300 million total Epic accounts across all platforms including console and mobile.

"Epic Games Store third-party game revenue in 2019 is roughly 60 percent higher than our initial forecast at launch, and the pace of free game installs is several times higher than we originally expected. Exclusives have been critical in gaining momentum in the presence of a competitor that began 2019 with more than 90 percent market share.

"Securing exclusives for Epic means we can significantly assist developers with product funding and invest in marketing and awareness knowing that these efforts bring in new customers to our store, rather than just sending more business to the incumbent."

You can hear more from Sweeney by checking out the full article over on GameDaily.biz.