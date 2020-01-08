Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Parents, don't forget to register for childcare at GDC 2020!

January 14, 2020 | By Staff

January 14, 2020 | By Staff
January 14, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, Serious, GDC

Quick reminder today that if you're thinking of bringing children with you while you attend GDC 2020 this March, the advance deadline to register for the program is February 17th -- so now's the time to sign up!

You want to register early because registration is handled on a first-come, first-served basis. It's of course possible to register on-site, but there is no guarantee KiddieCorp will be able to accommodate on-site registrations, so doing so is not recommended.

The KiddieCorp children's program is for children ages 6 months through 12 years old and will be situated within the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California. The KiddieCorp team charges an affordable hourly rate for their services and snacks and beverages will be provided, but meals do need to be supplied by parents each day.

KiddieCorp's crack team will engage your children with activities they want to attend, providing you with that critical peace of mind so you can attend your sessions and events worry-free. Activities include exciting themes, arts & crafts, group games, music & movement, board games, story time, dramatic play, etc.

KiddieCorp provides activities appropriate for each age group, using safe and sturdy equipment. Plus, children can make their own choices within KiddieCorp's program.

To learn more about the service and register your child as a participant, head over to the KiddieCorp GDC 2020 children's program registration page. Again, make sure to register early as availability is limited and handled on a first-come, first-served basis.

This partnership is of course just one of many ongoing GDC efforts aimed at making it easier for a broader variety of game industry professionals to attend and speak at the conference.

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

