SIE product development VP Connie Booth to join AIAS Hall of Fame

SIE product development VP Connie Booth to join AIAS Hall of Fame

January 14, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
January 14, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production

Connie Booth, a longtime dev and current VP of product development at Sony Interactive Entertainment, has been named the next inductee to the AIAS Hall of Fame.

Booth has spent 25 years at Sony Interactive Entertainment in various production roles and played a key part in the development of many games that have gone on to become flagship Sony exclusives, from Crash Bandicoot to Marvel’s Spider-Man.

"We are honored to have Connie as our Hall of Fame recipient," says a statement from AIAS president Meggan Scavio. "For over two decades, she has been a leading voice and advocate for countless PlayStation franchises as well as nurturing new talent in the industry. Her tireless work and passion have had an indelible impact on game makers, allowing their creative visions to flourish."

Following her official induction to the AIAS Hall of Fame at the DICE Awards on February 13, 2020, Booth will join the ranks of Bonnie Ross, Todd Howard, Hideo Kojima, and many more as those recognized as influential forces in the game industry.

