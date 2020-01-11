Attend GDC and learn how Outer Wilds nailed curiosity-driven game design

Outer Wilds was one of the most refreshing releases of 2019, in part because the space exploration game gives players room to explore at their own pace, and attendees of the Game Developers Conference in March will have a rare chance to learn how that aspect of the game was crafted!

In a GDC 2020 Design track talk about "Curiosity-Driven Exploration: The Design of 'Outer Wilds'" co-creative leads Alex Beachum and Loan Verneau will dig into the meta design of Outer Wilds, from early 2D prototypes to the final structure of the game's overarching mystery.

Along the way they'll share techniques for inspiring and rewarding player curiosity, explore the challenge of communicating an unconventional game structure, and examine how curiosity-driven exploration fits into the broader landscape of open world game design!

