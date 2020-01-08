Video: Developing asymmetrical multiplayer horror game Dead by Daylight

In this 2018 GDC session Behaviour Digital's Dave Richard shares the story behind developing Dead by Daylight, an asymmetrical survival horror game about avoiding a terrifying killer.

It was an intriguing talk that saw Richard explaining how the team's hopes of making a small game that might catch the attention of a few ended up creating a monster that was still growing more than a year after its 2016 debut, and continues to grow to this day!

If you'd like to watch it for yourself, good news; Richard's talk is now completely free to watch over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

