Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 14, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 14, 2020
arrowPress Releases
January 14, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: Developing asymmetrical multiplayer horror game Dead by Daylight

January 14, 2020 | By Staff
January 14, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Indie, Design, Video, Vault

In this 2018 GDC session Behaviour Digital's Dave Richard shares the story behind developing Dead by Daylight, an asymmetrical survival horror game about avoiding a terrifying killer.

It was an intriguing talk that saw Richard explaining how the team's hopes of making a small game that might catch the attention of a few ended up creating a monster that was still growing more than a year after its 2016 debut, and continues to grow to this day!

If you'd like to watch it for yourself, good news; Richard's talk is now completely free to watch over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page

Related Jobs

Futureplay
Futureplay — Helsinki, Finland
[01.14.20]
Senior Game Designer
HERE
HERE — Carlsbad, California, United States
[01.13.20]
Sr Software Enginer- Unity 3D
Moon Studios
Moon Studios — Remote, California, United States
[01.11.20]
Senior Designer
Wargaming.net
Wargaming.net — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[01.10.20]
Level Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image