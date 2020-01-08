Get a job: Heart Machine is hiring an Associate Producer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Culver City, California

Associate Producer supports and manages scheduling and the day-to-day production of the internal development team. Responsibilities include collaborating with producers, senior producers, creative leads, directors and studio managers to develop and maintain a specific discipline or project plan to determine resource, budget or schedule needs.

Responsibilities

Support development efforts to keep product on schedule and within budget

Schedule and maintain tasking of departmental and interdisciplinary teams

Communicate between team members, consultants, inter-company and external resources

Support and/or Manage day-to-day production issues through analytic thinking and information gathering:

Break down large or complex tasks into meaningful subtasks

Identify all groups that may be affected by an aspect of the project, and involve them - actively solicit their input and follow up through execution

Hold regular meetings with the project teams and individuals to discuss status, resolve issues and share information

Partner with senior members of the team to ensure a common understanding and agreement on the project scope and objectives and on any subsequent changes

Skills

Project Management - Working knowledge of project schedules and milestone documentation, monitoring the progress of department milestones and individual tasks against those schedules, can see the bigger picture

Structure & Maintenance - Excellent organizational & prioritization skills, attention to detail and ability to multitask

Process Knowledge - Familiarity with Agile techniques such as SCRUM and traditional production management

Communication & Collaboration - Excellent verbal and written communication skills and the ability to communicate effectively across product development and management teams

Interpersonal & Facilitation Skills - Able to adapt quickly in a fast-paced, dynamic environment

Industry Knowledge - Stays up-to-date on competitive products, current industry trends and best practices

Must love games and have a passion for creating them!

Education & Experience

Minimum three years of industry experience in game production with one or more published titles as Associate Producer or above

Prior experience working with large development teams desirable

4 year undergraduate college degree or equivalent skill set

