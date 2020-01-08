Get a job: Heart Machine is hiring an Associate Producer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Location: Culver City, California
Associate Producer supports and manages scheduling and the day-to-day production of the internal development team. Responsibilities include collaborating with producers, senior producers, creative leads, directors and studio managers to develop and maintain a specific discipline or project plan to determine resource, budget or schedule needs.
Responsibilities
- Support development efforts to keep product on schedule and within budget
- Schedule and maintain tasking of departmental and interdisciplinary teams
- Communicate between team members, consultants, inter-company and external resources
- Support and/or Manage day-to-day production issues through analytic thinking and information gathering:
- Break down large or complex tasks into meaningful subtasks
- Identify all groups that may be affected by an aspect of the project, and involve them - actively solicit their input and follow up through execution
- Hold regular meetings with the project teams and individuals to discuss status, resolve issues and share information
- Partner with senior members of the team to ensure a common understanding and agreement on the project scope and objectives and on any subsequent changes
Skills
- Project Management - Working knowledge of project schedules and milestone documentation, monitoring the progress of department milestones and individual tasks against those schedules, can see the bigger picture
- Structure & Maintenance - Excellent organizational & prioritization skills, attention to detail and ability to multitask
- Process Knowledge - Familiarity with Agile techniques such as SCRUM and traditional production management
- Communication & Collaboration - Excellent verbal and written communication skills and the ability to communicate effectively across product development and management teams
- Interpersonal & Facilitation Skills - Able to adapt quickly in a fast-paced, dynamic environment
- Industry Knowledge - Stays up-to-date on competitive products, current industry trends and best practices
- Must love games and have a passion for creating them!
Education & Experience
