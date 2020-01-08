Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Heart Machine is hiring an Associate Producer

January 14, 2020 | By Staff
Associate Producer, Heart Machine

Location: Culver City, California

Associate Producer supports and manages scheduling and the day-to-day production of the internal development team. Responsibilities include collaborating with producers, senior producers, creative leads, directors and studio managers to develop and maintain a specific discipline or project plan to determine resource, budget or schedule needs.

Responsibilities

  • Support development efforts to keep product on schedule and within budget
  • Schedule and maintain tasking of departmental and interdisciplinary teams
  • Communicate between team members, consultants, inter-company and external resources
  • Support and/or Manage day-to-day production issues through analytic thinking and information gathering:
  • Break down large or complex tasks into meaningful subtasks
  • Identify all groups that may be affected by an aspect of the project, and involve them - actively solicit their input and follow up through execution
  • Hold regular meetings with the project teams and individuals to discuss status, resolve issues and share information
  • Partner with senior members of the team to ensure a common understanding and agreement on the project scope and objectives and on any subsequent changes

Skills

  • Project Management - Working knowledge of project schedules and milestone documentation, monitoring the progress of department milestones and individual tasks against those schedules, can see the bigger picture
  • Structure & Maintenance - Excellent organizational & prioritization skills, attention to detail and ability to multitask
  • Process Knowledge - Familiarity with Agile techniques such as SCRUM and traditional production management
  • Communication & Collaboration - Excellent verbal and written communication skills and the ability to communicate effectively across product development and management teams
  • Interpersonal & Facilitation Skills - Able to adapt quickly in a fast-paced, dynamic environment
  • Industry Knowledge - Stays up-to-date on competitive products, current industry trends and best practices
  • Must love games and have a passion for creating them!

Education & Experience

  • Minimum three years of industry experience in game production with one or more published titles as Associate Producer or above

  • Prior experience working with large development teams desirable
  • 4 year undergraduate college degree or equivalent skill set

