Call of Duty, Beat Saber, and Apex Legends led PlayStation downloads in 2019

The folks over at PlayStation have put together a handful of rankings for digital game sales throughout the PlayStation store, breaking down 2019’s top premium, PS VR, and free-to-play games as well as the most-downloaded expansions.

Unfortunately, each list avoids mentioning exactly how many downloads each title received, but even without specifics the list still offers an interesting look at the platform’s top performers for last year.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare walked away as the most downloaded digital title of the year followed by Rockstar’s unstoppable 2013 release Grand Theft Auto V. Another mainstay, Minecraft, claimed the number three slot, followed by NBA 2K20 and NBA 2K19 as the foruth and fifth most downloaded PlayStation 4 games of the year.

Beat Saber was named the most downloaded PlayStation VR game ahead of Superhot VR and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, while Apex Legends beat out both Fortnite and Dauntless as the most downloaded free-to-play game of 2019.

Check out the blog post for the full top 25 or top 10 list for each category, as well as a look at popular favorites in the entirely Fortnite dominated DLC and expansions category.