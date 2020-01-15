Kansas Game Invest rebrands as Amplifier after THQ Nordic acquisition

Kansas Game Invest has rebranded as Amplifier Game Invest around six months after being acquired by THQ Nordic.

The Swedish investment company was purchased by THQ last August for around $4.4 million, bringing with it a smorgasbord of minority investments in early-stage development studios including Palindrome Interactive, Fall Damage, Neon Giant, Kavalri, and Framebunker.

THQ (which recently rebranded its own parent company) said the purchase would give it a “great platform for strategic investments in early-stage companies as well as in established teams starting their own development studios.”

According to Amplifier chief exec Per-Arne Lundberg, the name change will help reflect the company’s new ownership while clarifying its core mission focus.

“We wanted the new name to reflect the core of our business [of entering] long-term partnerships with talented game developers across the globe and help them to reach their goals. They are the stars and our job is to amplify their work, team and business,” commented the CEO.