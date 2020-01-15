Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

January 15, 2020
Square Enix is shutting down Mobius Final Fantasy after four years

Square Enix is shutting down Mobius Final Fantasy after four years

January 15, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Square Enix is shutting down the global version of Mobius Final Fantasy four years after the episodic mobile RPG launched. 

The developer said the decision was made after many "difficult discussions," but wouldn’t offer a concrete reason for the move. 

It’s only been a year since Square was celebrating the title reaching 20 million downloads worldwide, but now the studio is preparing to shut down the title for good after the Warrior of Despair story has concluded on June 30, 2020. Sales of Magicite, the in-game currency used in the mobile title, will be halted on May 31.

The Japanese version of the game has already bitten the dust, having been shuttered by Square back in December 2019. The company has thanked the Mobius community for their support over the years. 

"We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all our players who have supported us since service began. It is with heavy heart that we must now bring you this sad news," wrote the company.

"We will continue to implement updates to in-game events, including the conclusion of the Warrior of Despair story, until the end of service, so it is our fondest hope that you will see our adventurers' fates out to the very last."

