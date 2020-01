Newsbrief: Aquatic survival title Subnautica has sold 5.3 million copies worldwide according to developer Unknown Worlds.

Studio founder Charlie Cleveland broke the news during an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, and explained that figure comprises sales across Xbox One, PS4, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

The game initially debuted through Steam Early Access back in December 2014, and was officially released in January 2018. A follow-up called Subnautica: Below Zero is already in pipeline.