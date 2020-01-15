Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 15, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 15, 2020
arrowPress Releases
January 15, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

GameStop stock tumbles by 16 percent following poor holiday sales

GameStop stock tumbles by 16 percent following poor holiday sales

January 15, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
January 15, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

GameStop has seen its stock tumble by 16 percent after it notified investors of a 25.7 percent drop in holiday sales. 

Although the company said it "expected a challenging sales environment over the holiday season," it conceded its performance was "well below" expectations

That sales decline was reflected in the retailer’s stock market performance, and GameStop’s stock price is now down 24.5 percent from the start of the year. 

The company's showing during the holiday season was so below par that GameStop has revised its fiscal outlook for 2019, and now expects to see an overall sales decline of up to 21 percent -- previously it has anticipated "a decline in the high teens."

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[01.15.20]
Experienced Game Developer
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[01.14.20]
VFX Artist
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[01.14.20]
Animator
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[01.14.20]
Associate Producer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image