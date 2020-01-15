Monster Hunter World: Iceborne 's PC release pushes it past 4 million shipped

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, the sizable expansion for Capcom’s massively popular Monster Hunter entry, has officially shipped over 4 million copies since its September 2019 debut.

Capcom itself says the game’s release on Steam earlier this month was what helped tip Iceborne’s lifetime shipped over the 4 million mark, and says that Steam release helped the game reach a wider player base across more regions.

The expansion has been sold both digitally and physically, so it’s worth noting that shipped here includes both digital sales and units sent to retailers. Still, this shipped milestone is far from the first hint of Iceborne’s success shared by Capcom since its release.

Capcom credited Iceborne as the leading contributor to a rise in profit for the first half of its 2019-20 fiscal year, despite Iceborne only being available for sale for the last 24 days or so of the quarter. During that period of only weeks, Iceborne shipped 2.8 million units meaning that the expansion has moved over 1.2 million more units since the end of September 2019.

As of January 2, the base version of Monster Hunter: World had shipped 15 million units since its own launch around 2 years ago, a feat Capcom says makes it the first game in the company’s history to "achieve this record-high."