Report: Valve Index headset sold out globally as Half-Life: Alyx nears launch

January 15, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Valve's own Index VR headset appears to have sold out globally following the unveiling of Half-Life: Alyx, the prophesied third entry in the acclaimed Half-Life series. 

As reported by RoadtoVR, which conducted a "comprehensive check of Valve Index stock," the headset is sold out in all 31 countries where it's currently available -- expect from Japan, where customers can still get their hands on the Headset + Controllers bundle or the standalone headset. 

It seems like demand for the device has soared since Half-Life: Alyx was officially announced back in November 2019, with fans of the series keen to get their hands on a headset before the SteamVR title launches in March 2020, 

Acknowledging the stock shortage, Valve told RoadtoVR that it's "working hard to build more units and meet the high demand," and hopes to have more headsets back in stock before Half-Life: Alyx ships in just a few weeks' time.

