HTC permanently trims $200 off Vive Pro price tag

Newsbrief: HTC has dropped the price of its Vive Pro headset from $799 to $599, marking the first price cut the high-end VR headset has seen since its 2018 debut.

That drop brings the PC-tethered Pro below HTC’s more recent Vive Cosmos headset in price as well, though the inside-out tracking-capable Cosmos has only been up for sale for three months or so at this point.

The $200 price cut also extends out to Vive Pro controller and base station bundles as well: the Starter Set box containing a Vive Pro, a pair of controllers, and SteamVR 1.0 base stations has dropped to $899 while the Full Kit containing the same instead with SteamVR 2.0 base stations is now set for $1,199.