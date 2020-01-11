Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Hideo Kojima will reveal his Death Stranding design philosophy at GDC 2020!

Hideo Kojima will reveal his Death Stranding design philosophy at GDC 2020!

January 16, 2020 | By Staff
The team at Kojima Productions won widespread acclaim last year for their debut game Death Stranding, and today we're excited to announce that studio founder Hideo Kojima will be at GDC 2020 to deconstruct its design!

This will be a rare opportunity for attendees of the March conference to hear, firsthand, about the challenges and triumphs of Death Stranding's development. In a special hour-long Design track talk on "Death Stranding's Design Philosophy" Kojima will unravel this process through an analysis of the game's concept, theme, storytelling, game mechanics, and development, utilizing the overarching keyword of “connection” as a framework.

It promises to be a great talk, and you can expect to walk away understanding the decisions made and lessons learned during the making of Death Stranding. So if you haven't already, register now for GDC 2020!

GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

