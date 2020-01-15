Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

RuneScape saw 1.1 million paid subscriptions in 2019, an all-time high

January 15, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
RuneScape developer Jagex says the game, or rather the duo of games that make up the modern RuneScape brand, crossed a new subscriber milestone in 2019, nearly two decades after the online world got its start.

Namely, RuneScape and its official legacy spinoff Old School RuneScape saw over 1.1 million paying subscribers during 2019 (and a less specific “many millions” of non-paying players).

An exact number isn’t offered, but Jagex also notes that Old School RuneScape, which released in 2013 but only arrived in early access on mobile in 2018, set a new record for daily active users during 2019 as well.

In a press release, Jagex leadership say RuneScape’s success is leading the company towards its most successful year to date, momentum assisted by both the game’s core community and the addition of numerous new hires, including senior leadership, during 2019.

