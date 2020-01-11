Video: How Call of Duty handles automated testing and profiling

In this 2018 GDC talk, Activision's Jan van Valburg outlines how Activision's continuous integration tooling for Call of Duty works under the hood, and how it's different from other common solutions.

He also offered up intriguing details about various unique aspects of Call of Duty's tooling, such as the performance and memory usage tracking, mitigation of intermittent/flaky errors, and how automated tests are run across hundreds of PCs and devkits.

It was a useful and technical talk, one you can now watch completely free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

