Phoenix Games acquires Promotion Software and Emergency dev Sixteen Tons

January 15, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Phoenix Games, the game company set up by Flaregames founder Klaas Kersting last year, has acquired Promotion Software, as well as the German studio’s game division and Emergency developer Sixteen Tons Entertainment for an undisclosed sum.

Promotion and Sixteen Tons CEO Ralph Stock says in a statement the decision to join up with Phoenix was “not a question of money” and instead “a question of trust.”

Kersting, meanwhile, notes that Stock’s track record with the companies he’s maintained for over 25 years is a testament to each studio’s ability.

 “To maintain such a high quality of output for so many years, in such a cutthroat industry, is no accident and speaks to his talent and commitment,” says Kersting. “We are beyond thrilled to welcome him and his teams into the Phoenix family and be given the chance to play our part in their next chapter.”

A press release detailing the deal notes that it is only one of multiple acquisition announcements expected in the near future, which isn’t terribly surprising given the mission statement Phoenix Games put forth last year.

In short, Phoenix Games aims to acquire small to mid-sized developers in an effort to unite those studios and give them a leg up in a competitive industry. Promotion and Sixteen Tons mark the second acquisition it has made to that end, following in the footsteps of Warhammer Combat Cards developer Well Played Games from mid-2019.

