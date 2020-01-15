Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Gio Corsi is now IllFonic's Chief Product Officer

Gio Corsi is now IllFonic's Chief Product Officer

January 15, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
January 15, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
PlayStation’s previous global second party games head and noted PS Vita advocate Gio Corsi has joined up with Predator: Hunting Grounds IllFonic as the studio’s new product chief.

Corsi announced his departure from PlayStation a few months back, and said at the time he was taking some time for himself before announcing what his next path would be. 

Corsi’s new role tasks him with chasing new business opportunities for IllFonic, in addition to overseeing the lifecycles and expectations for the company's games. The position also sees him overseeing both the production department as well as marketing and communication teams.

“To me, most importantly, it's the people, and [CEO] Chuck [Brungardt]'s built an incredible team here across all disciplines,” says Corsi in a statement. “They love what they do and they are fans of playing their games as much as they are developers working on them and to see that firsthand is great. They also have some exciting goals for the future, not only with their projects but with the company, it's made my decision to join them an easy one.”

“I really feel like I will complement the IllFonic crew while at the same time push them towards new ideas and avenues,” he continues. “I can tell there are some big exciting times ahead for us, but first I have to find a new ramen spot to call home!”

