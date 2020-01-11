Get a job: ArtCraft Entertainment is hiring a VFX Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Austin, Texas

ArtCraft Entertainment, Inc. is looking for a VFX artist to join our MMO game development team. As a VFX artist you will be responsible for bringing all of the combat, spells and magic in Crowfall to life. The ideal candidate is someone who bridges the gap between creative and technical and has a strong eye for color, motion and shape. Knowledge of PopcornFX is a huge plus.

Responsibilities:

Creation of high-end VFX for real-time game assets, characters and environments

Creation of original hand-painted textures and 3D meshes for particle effects

Understanding of optimization and troubleshooting technical and performance issues as it relates to particle effects

Work with Art team to understand and maintain style

FX scripting and ability to write custom FX shaders as necessary

Work closely with engineers to develop internal tools as required

Ability to manage time appropriately and submit accurate time estimates

Anticipate problems and provide solutions and suggestions for workflow, tool improvements or process changes

Technical setup, integration, and troubleshooting of VFX in Unity3

Requirements:

2-5yrs+ experience as a VFX artist for games

Experience with a real-time FX editor: Unity, UDK, Popcorn FX (Popcorn FX experience is a plus)

Proficiency in 3dsMax and Photoshop

Proficiency in Unity3D

Solid understanding of next-gen FX creation processes, limitations and dependencies

Strong technical art skills as they relate to particle effects

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Portfolio required

Traditional art and animation skills a plus

Some experience creating particle effects for a next-gen title preferred

