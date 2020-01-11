Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: ArtCraft Entertainment is hiring a VFX Artist

January 15, 2020 | By Staff
The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

VFX Artist, ArtCraft Entertainment

Location: Austin, Texas

ArtCraft Entertainment, Inc. is looking for a VFX artist to join our MMO game development team. As a VFX artist you will be responsible for bringing all of the combat, spells and magic in Crowfall to life. The ideal candidate is someone who bridges the gap between creative and technical and has a strong eye for color, motion and shape. Knowledge of PopcornFX is a huge plus.  

Responsibilities:

  • Creation of high-end VFX for real-time game assets, characters and environments

  • Creation of original hand-painted textures and 3D meshes for particle effects

  • Understanding of optimization and troubleshooting technical and performance issues as it relates to particle effects

  • Work with Art team to understand and maintain style 

  • FX scripting and ability to write custom FX shaders as necessary

  • Work closely with engineers to develop internal tools as required

  • Ability to manage time appropriately and submit accurate time estimates

  • Anticipate problems and provide solutions and suggestions for workflow, tool improvements or process changes

  • Technical setup, integration, and troubleshooting of VFX in Unity3

Requirements:

  • 2-5yrs+ experience as a VFX artist for games

  • Experience with a real-time FX editor: Unity, UDK, Popcorn FX (Popcorn FX experience is a plus)

  • Proficiency in 3dsMax and Photoshop

  • Proficiency in Unity3D

  • Solid understanding of next-gen FX creation processes, limitations and dependencies  

  • Strong technical art skills as they relate to particle effects

  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills

  • Portfolio required

  • Traditional art and animation skills a plus

  • Some experience creating particle effects for a next-gen title preferred

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

